The bonnet of a car belonging to an IT professional caught fire near Arani on Monday.

Suganantham, son of former union chairman Jagannathan and native of S.V. Nagaram near Arani, works in an IT firm in Chennai. He came to his native to spend the weekend. When he pressed the ignition button in his car while starting for Chennai on Monday, smoke emanated from the bonnet. He got out of the car and opened the bonnet when it started burning.

The Fire and Rescue Services was alerted. However, the bonnet of the car was burnt, sources said.