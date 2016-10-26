AIADMK cadres taking part in special pujas at Sivan Temple in Thoothukudi on Tuesday praying for the recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.— Photo: N. Rajesh

As many as 1008 cadres of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of Tirunelveli urban district wing took out padayatra here on Tuesday to Tiruchendur and offered prayers at Subramanyaswamy Temple, the second abode of Lord Murugan, praying for speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is under treatment at Apollo Hospital.

The padayatra was led by Popular V. Muthaiah, Tirunelveli City District Secretary.

In Thoothukudi also, the AIADMK cadres performed ‘yagam’ at a Sivan temple. Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju, District Secretary S.T. Chellapandian and others took part.

Besides, the cadres affiliated to Thoothukudi Union performed sixteen types of abishekams at Sri Prathayangiraa Devi Kaalabairavar Siddharpeedam temple at Korampallam here.