The BJP high command will soon announce the names of candidates to be fielded in the November 19 polls to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies and by-poll in Thiruparankundram, according to senior party leader and Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said the Election Commission, which had annulled the elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur in May following evidence of widespread distribution of cash and gifts to voters, should not hesitate to take similar action if violations are noticed now as well. He called for measures to prevent electoral malpractices and to ensure fair and smooth poll process.

Mr. Radhakrishnan reiterated that the DMK had no moral right to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery issue as the party had “betrayed” the State on several crucial issues in the past. He claimed that the BJP was not against the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.