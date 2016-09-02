The Bill also provides for the seniority of candidates selected by TNPSC and other agencies

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to regulate the recruitment and conditions of service of persons appointed to State public services and posts.

Stating the objects and reasons of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Bill, 2016 in the Assembly, Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam said that at present, the recruitment and conditions of service of persons appointed to public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the State are regulated by the rules made under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India.

Now, the government has decided to make provisions regulating the recruitment and conditions of service of persons appointed to such services and posts by an Act of the legislature. To start with, it has been decided to bring out a legislation covering the provisions of Part I and Part II of the Tamil Nadu State and Subordinate Services Rules, he said.

Further, the Bill provides for the seniority of candidates selected by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) or other recruitment agencies or appointing authorities, according to the roster prescribed by the government. It has been decided to provide specifically in the legislation that the seniority of the candidates selected for appointment in a service, class or category or grade shall be determined on the basis of their placement in the list prepared by the TNPSC or other recruitment agencies or appointing authorities, as the case may be, in accordance with the rule of reservation and the order of rotation.

Throwing some light on the Bill, officials said rules were being framed from 1955 onwards and a lot of amendments have also been made. The Bill was a comprehensive compilation of the rules from inception. Asked about the fixation of seniority, officials said it would be the same as the existing rules based on reservation and roster.

Stating that clauses 72 and 73 of the Bill empower the government to issue notification orders, Mr. Panneerselvam said the powers delegated are normal and not of an exceptional character.

Clause 72 grants the government power to remove difficulties arising in giving effect to the provisions of the Act by way of notification in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette within the expiry of three years from the date of publication of the Act.

Clause 73 grants power to the government to amend, by notification, alter, add to or cancel any of the Schedules.