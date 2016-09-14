Registration number of vehicle used in crime helps police crack the case

More than two weeks after two unguarded ATMs were robbed in Vellore district, police have nabbed a 26-year-old man and are on the lookout for four others involved in the crime.

On the night of August 26, unidentified persons robbed the ATM of Dhanalakshmi Bank coming under Viruthampet police station limit and India1 ATM at Melmonavur under the Virinjipuram police station limit. The burglars cut open the machines using gas cutters and took away nearly Rs. 9 lakh.

4 teams formed

Four teams headed by A.T. Ramachandran, Inspector of Vellore taluk station, Suresh Kumar, Inspector of Katpadi, Durai Pandian, Inspector of Tirupattur town, and Ravichandran, Inspector of K. V. Kuppam were formed.

The teams nabbed Jepur, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, at Nalamangala in Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gang from Haryana

During inquiry, he told police that he and four others from Haryana had looted Rs. 3,80,000 from the Dhanalakshmi Bank ATM and Rs. 6,08,000 from the India1 ATM at Melmonavur.

P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police,Vellore, said the teams tracked the culprit with the help of the registration number of the vehicle used for the crime. The culprits had used a sports utility vehicle bearing a Rajasthan registration number.

Police seized the vehicle and recovered a sum of Rs. 12,610 from Jepur.

“The teams are on the lookout for the four others involved in the robbery,” Mr. Pakalavan added.

Police said they had the details of the four men and would arrest them soon. The gang was involved ATM robberies in others parts of the country such as Delhi and Rajasthan, the police added.