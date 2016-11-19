Job offer:N. Subbaiyan, Director, Employment and Training addressing a meeting with Collector S. Natarajan and Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan in Ramanathapuram on Friday.; - handout_e_mail

N. Subbaiyan, Director of Department of Employment and Training discussed with the district administration on the ‘mega employment camp’ to be held at the Schwartz Higher Secondary School here on November 26 to make available employment opportunities to the educated youth.

Chairing a meeting with Collector S. Natarajan, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan and senior officials here on Friday, he said the Employment and Training commissionerate has been organising mega employment camps in all district headquarters to address the unemployment problem and ensure that the State was freed from unemployment.

As part of the steps being taken by the State government to increase employment opportunities and make the State unemployment free under ‘vision 2023,’ the Commissionerate has proposed to organise the mega employment camp involving more than 70 frontline companies, he said.

A host of companies have evinced interest in employing educated and skilled manpower and the camp would benefit large number of educated unemployed youths, he said and called upon the officials to make the camp a big success.

Awareness campaign

He suggested that the district administration could launch an awareness campaign about the camp right up to the village panchayat level and ensure that the camp was attended by a large number of job seekers.

He also wanted the district administration to make arrangements for uninterrupted power supply, drinking water and toilet facilities on the school premises and coordinate with the State transport department for plying special buses to the venue. Earlier, Mr. Subbaiyan, accompanied by the Collector, visited the school premises and inspected the facilities.

The meeting was attended by Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, S. S. Dhanapathy, Zonal Joint Director, Employment and Training, Natarajan, Assistant Director District Employment and training, Abubakkar Sithik, District Industrial Centre General Manager P. Mariammal and Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department Kuruthivel Maran.