While the release of water from the Mettur dam for irrigation, despite the water level being below 90 feet, has been hailed by a cross-section of farmers, some are wondering if the government would be able to sustain it for the entire crop season that would last till February 2017.

C. Vaiyapuri, president of the United Farmers Association-Tamil Nadu, said the State government has ordered the release of water expecting increased inflow following Supreme Court’s strict directive to Karnataka and also good rainfall during the north east monsoon period ahead. The government had no other option than opening the dam after a delay of more than three months, he said.

Water was released from Mettur dam in September 2012 when the dam had only 84.15 feet water. The official machinery and the farmers were confident then as both the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs were fast nearing their full capacity and were still receiving copious inflow. The farmers hailed it an optimistic move and they were proved right.

However, the Karnataka government has now been repeatedly saying that both the dams were not having adequate water. The Tamil Nadu government has to pin all its hopes on the north east monsoon for saving the Samba crop.

Again in 2012, the government had announced the release of water three weeks ahead, which gave ample time for preparatory works such as raising nursery and making arrangements for financial resources, etc.

Now, the Chief Minister has made announcement on the release of water only five days in advance, leaving no time for the farmers to get ready for the season.