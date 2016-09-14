With a record sale of medicines, Amma Medical shop has become very popular among people in the district. It had sold medicines worth Rs.1.17 crore in the last two years, according to Collector N. Venkatachalam.

In a press release here on Tuesday, he said that medicines were sold to more than 50,710 beneficiaries including 35,210 beneficiaries in Chinnamanur, 9,000 in Bodi, 6,500 in Periyakulam and the rest in other areas of the district, he added.

Of the total sale, Amma medical shop in Periyakulam had made a record sale of medicines worth Rs.45.85 lakh followed by the outlet in Chinnamanur that sold medicines worth Rs.43.32 lakh. The Amma medical shop in Bodi which was opened last year sold medicines for Rs.28.35 lakh. Top priority was given to locations including bus stand, markets and places of public congregation to open medical shops. Refrigeration facility was provided to stock and preserve life-saving drugs. Medicines were sold at 15 per cent discount and other nutrient items at five percent discount.