Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front has urged the State Government to take steps for allotment of 200 industrial sheds constructed exclusively for Dalits two decades ago by Tamil Nadu Adi Draidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) at the SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre in Perundurai.

TAHDCO had constructed the sheds over a four-year period from 1992 on 150 acres at the industrial estate, for the socio-economic uplift of Dalits.

The allotment of sheds had been stalled due to a case in the High Court over alleged discrepancies in allotment under a similar project in neighbouring Tirupur district .

Allotment of sheds for Dalits in Erode district had reportedly been stopped by the State machinery citing the common Government Order issued for construction of textile industrial sheds for Dalits in the two districts, and the case in the High Court since 2003.

Linking of the allotment in Erode district with the court case was unreasonable, M. Annadurai, Erode district unit president of Front said.

A retired District Revenue Officer, Mr. Annadurai said enormous resources were being wasted.

The land alone was worth Rs.150 crore now.

TAHDCO had, at that point of time, spent over Rs.22 crore towards the land, construction of sheds, creation of amenities for effluent discharge, road connectivity, greening, laying drinking water pipelines, digging borewells, and installing street lights.

The government has to act promptly and address concerns among the Dalit community that it was not serious about their socio-economic progress.

Agitation

When the Front had planned an agitation last year over the sheds allotment issue, TAHDCO officials had promised to see through the disposal of the court case in right earnest. With no further action, Mr. Annadurai insisted that the allotting of the sheds must be done in a transparent manner.