Dravida Munnetra Kazahgam leader M.K. Stalin has accused the AIADMK government of not doing enough to protect the State's interest in Siruvani and other inter-state river water sharing disputes at a meeting the party held here on Saturday.

"Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who had moved the apex court and other courts on several issues, had thus far not moved the court in the Siruvani case. She not reached out to either the Kerala Government or Central Government."

"The Government remained a mute spectator just as it was in other similar issues like the Mekedatu or Palar dam," Mr. Stalin said and wanted the State Government to not remain contended with the Assembly resolution.

"The State Government should convene an all-party meeting on the issue and lead a delegation to the Prime Minister. If the Chief Minister was not able to lead the delegation, she should at least depute her senior ministers so that Tamil Nadu, in unison, could convey its dismay to the Centre for granting the standard terms of reference in the Siruvani issue."

"It would be worthwhile to note here that political parties in other states remained united when issues concerning the State developed. Here too, the DMK was willing to raise above partisan politics in the State's interest, just as it had demonstrated in the Assembly on Friday."

Mr. Stalin also accused the Chief Minister of not having friendly relations with neighbouring states. "Be it Kerala, Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh, there were instances where she could have either called on the Chief Ministers of those States or at least spoke to them over phone," he said.

He mentioned that his leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi "had always maintained a cordial relationship with other States and it was during his rule that Tamil Nadu had inked a pact with Kerala in 1969 for the Siruvani project."

"The AIADMK Members of Parliament too were least concerned about the State's welfare. They were more interested in singing paeans about their leader in New Delhi. The MLAs too were no different," he added.

Mr. Stalin further said that the DMK wanted to caution the Central and State governments through this protest that if they did not act fast enough in the Siruvani issue and prevent the Kerala Government from constructing the dam across River Siruvani, the western districts would turn dry.

Senior party leaders Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, Pongalur N. Palanisamy, Mu. Kannappan, MLA N. Karthik, former MLA M.P. Saminathan and district secretaries also participated in the protest.