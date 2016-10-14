The activists opposed to the Girivalam path-widening project have shifted their focus to theerthams and ponds which may take a hit from the project.

With the National Green Tribunal-appointed committee scheduled to visit the path on October 15 and 16, activists have turned their attention to the issues facing water bodies along the path.

Without the multitudes of ponds and theerthams surrounding the sacred hill, the legend of the place will not be complete, they argue. The location of the ponds is such that they tap rainwater that flows into the streams from the hill. While most ponds are considered to be holy theerthams, they recharge the groundwater and help agriculture and in supplying drinking water.

Surplus water from some of these ponds flows into irrigation tanks nearby. Until a couple of decades ago, devotees from surrounding villages used to take a dip in these ponds on their way to the temple, recalls Dev Gogoi, a photographer who made this place his home three decades ago.

The proposed widening project would affect the water system of the hill comprising streams, ponds, and irrigation tanks in two ways, say activists. First, the proposed widening alignment runs right through some of the theerthams and ponds.

The ‘Paraiyar Kulam’, enclosed within the campus of the Government Higher Secondary School, was once used by dalits to perform rituals. Though it is in a bad state now, efforts are on to restore it. However, the proposed widening would run right through the bund of the tank.

Hence, constructing a retaining wall would become imperative, which would further eat into the tank.

Dharmaraja Kulam, located along the compound of the Government Arts College, also in a dilapidated state, is filled with debris heaped near the bund by the highways department recently.

Heaps of debris

The mud dug out from the widening stretch was heaped on the banks of three ponds called ‘Kattu Kulams’ near Simha Threertham on Chengam Road.

The mud would gradually slide into the ponds and would cause them vanish in due course, activists feel.

The stone lining of one of these ponds has already started to crack as the widening runs on the bund, says Venkatesh, one of the petitioners.

Four ponds located between Chengam Road-Girivalam Path junction and Niruthi Lingam, including those located on the peripheries of Sona Nathi forest, also face threat from the widening project. If these ponds were to be untouched, the proposed widening would be diverted further right into forests, causing more damage to the ecology.

Secondly, the proposed widening is poised to disturb and distract the streams from the hill that feed the ponds and tanks. Insensitive planning, encroachments and callous maintenance have already stripped several huge, exquisitely built ponds on the left side of the path, like Sani Theertham, Niruthi Theertham, Unnamulai Amman Kulam and Surya Theertham of their water sources.

If the path is widened further on the right side, it would sound the death knell for them and several other ponds, activists fear.