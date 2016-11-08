A 28-year-old woman, Ramalakshmi of Vannarapettai in Tirunelveli, suffered an acid attack in a remote locality in Singikulam near Kalakad in the district on Monday.

Sources said she had sustained 30 per cent burns, mostly on the face. The victim, a married woman, was working as sales attendant in a mobile phone shop in Tirunelveli Junction area.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The police said that the woman was seen quarrelling with an unidentified person in Vannarpettai around 2 p.m. Later, she had gone with him on a motorbike. Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman said the victim was taken to Singikulam by auto and a passer-by, who happened to witness the incident, informed the victim’s husband after managing to get his contact number.

She was admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Kalakad police are yet to file a case.