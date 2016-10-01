A team of officials led by District Child Protection Officer D. Vasanthakumar, rescued an abandoned girl aged around one-and-a- half years from Dharapuram on Friday.

Mr. Vasanthakumar told The Hindu that the girl was found standing near a tea stall near the Dharapuram bus station.

Shop keepers in the area alerted the administration, he said. The girl was produced before District Collector S. Jayandhi, and Child Welfare Committee.

The child was handed over to a ‘specialised adoption agency’ based at Salem, said Mr. Vasanthakumar.

Parents could contact the administration over telephone: 0421-2971198.