A treat for automobile lovers

The Hindu Auto Expo 2017 began at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Saturday.

The two-day event was inaugurated by former Indian Formula 3 Racer Akbar Ebrahim and his son and racer Armaan Ebrahim. The father-son duo tried their hands at ‘Audi R8’ at the Exotic Car Pavilion, amid the chorus of automobile lovers.

Akbar said that future for the Indian racing scenario is bright as drivers of various Formula races get enough number of chances to showcase their driving skills.

“Moreover, expos such as these create an opportunity for manufacturers and dealers to directly engage with prospective buyers and promote their products. The cars and two-wheelers on display will be a boon to students who are engineering their models at various levels in college,” Mr. Akbar said.

The expo promises to be a treat to auto-enthusiasts to see a wide range of luxury vehicles from Mercedes, Jeep, BMW, Tata and more. Fans of super bikes can check out models such as Ducati Diavel, Aprilia Caponord 1200, Yamaha FZ1, Suzuki Hayabusa 1300, DSK Benelli TNT 600GT and Harley Davidson among others. There are regular cars, two-wheelers, accessories and a special section with luxury cars.

Buggies and all-terrain vehicles designed by automobile engineering students of Hindustan University were great attractions for students.

The Hindu Reading Zone was a treat to all, and especially children drew at their best in the drawing corner.

The expo is open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.