While the cadres of Tamizhaga Vaazhurimai Katchi (TVK) were staging a spirited demonstration at Gandhi Road, Kancheepuram on Monday against the attack on Tamils in Karnataka, a car with Karnataka registration happened to pass through.

Inside the car was a couple with a small child. Sensing the mood of the crowd, which was visibly upset with the treatment meted out to some Tamils in Karnataka, the driver, with folded hands, pleaded for safe passage.

To his surprise, the demonstrators obliged and let them go without much ado.