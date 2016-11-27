Woman alleges swapping of babies at GRH

more-in

Madurai: P. Pandiammal from Ellampatti near Vadipatti, whose daughter-in-law delivered a baby at Government Rajaji Hospital here on Sunday, alleged that it was a baby boy for her daughter-in-law, but the hospital staff swapped it with a baby girl.

She alleged that the staff initially informed them that it was a baby boy which was also shown to the mother, but later the staff claimed that it was a female baby.

However, hospital authorities denied the allegations. They said the woman delivered only a baby girl, which was acknowledged by the mother who saw the baby soon after delivery. They added that scrutiny of the records also confirmed that nothing went wrong.

GRH Police said preliminary enquiries did not reveal any foul play. A police official said contradictory information was given by Ms. Pandiammal, who also reportedly claimed that a scan centre, prior to delivery, confirmed that it was a male baby. “However, she refused to divulge details of the scan centre,” he said.

Nevertheless, the complaint had been recorded at the Community Service Register at the police station for further investigation, if needed, they added.