Who is P. Rama Mohana Rao?

P. Rama Mohana Rao first shot into prominence when he was appointed Private Secretary to then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa when she assumed office in 2011. He served as her Secretary till mid-2016.

In June 2016, in a surprise move, he was appointed as Chief Secretary superseding some seniors and replacing K. Gnanadesikan (since suspended), when Jayalalithaa retained power.

Mr. Rao hails from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to the 1985 Tamil Nadu IAS batch. He began his career serving as Assistant Collector in 1987.

He has held positions in various other departments including Agri Production, Housing and Urban Development, Industries, Black Classes Welfare and Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Currently he also holds full additional charge of Vigilance Comissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

Mr. Rao, along with adviser to Government Sheela Balakrishnan, was reportedly calling the shots in the administration when then Chief Minister Jayalithaa was hospitalised.