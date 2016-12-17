VIT University gets 4 star rating from QS

more-in

VIT University, Vellore, has been given a 4-star rating for its overall performance in a recently concluded audit of Quaquarelli Symonds (QS), United Kingdom.

A certificate to this effect was handed over to G. Viswanathan, Chancellor of the University, by QS South Asia Director Ashwani Fernandes. Union Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar was present at the presentation function in New Delhi.

The university had received a 5-star rating in the categories of teaching, innovation, facilities, employability and inclusiveness.

Mr. Gangwar said that the university had been promoting meaningful education coupled with skill development.

Mr. Viswanathan said the university had faculty in engineering, catering, fashion designing and 24 other professional courses and said that the university had held a competitive position with regard to student enrolments.

Vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan, G.V. Selvam, and Vice-Chancellor Anand A. Samuel were present.

The QS Stars evaluation is a comprehensive audit which has rated over 275 universities in over 45 countries and is recognised by government agencies as a test of quality for an institution.