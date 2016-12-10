Tiruvannamalai administration expects two million people tomorrow

more-in

About 20 lakh to 25 lakh people will come to Tiruvannamalai to participate in Karthigai Deepam festival on Monday, said District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday along with Superintendent of Police R. Ponni, Mr. Wadnere said that a local holiday had been declared for State government offices, educational institutions, local bodies, and quasi governmental bodies in Tiruvannamalai district on Monday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

About 2,600 buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would be making 7,000 trips from different parts of the State and neighbouring Karnataka and Puducherry.

Thirteen health camps and three mobile medical camps had been arranged along the Girivalam path and the hill on Monday and Tuesday (full moon day). Twenty ambulances would be on standby. Cardiologists would be available in the temple as well as at the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital. Emergency medical services would be available on the old GH premises.

What was causing concern to the organisers was the spread of dry grass and vegetaion on the hills because of prolonged dry spell. This increased the risk of outbreak of fire. “Hence we request public, especially the aged, not to trek on the hill. Those trekking should not carry inflammables such as camphor with them.

The Superintendent of Police said that five Inspectors-General of Police, four DIGs, 19 SPs, and 8,630 police personnel of other ranks would be deployed for security arrangements. Special Task Force personnel would be on duty on the hill. Shuttle bus services would be operated between the temporary bus stand and town.

Girivalam Regulatory Squad would ensure that camphor was not lit on the roads. Nearly 118 CCTV cameras would be working to monitor the crowd, 39 “May I Help You” booths, 35 watchtowers, and personnel deputed for close monitoring would be monitoring the crowd and helping the public. Only 4,000 devotees would be allowed inside the temple for Bharani Deepam. People need not wait in queues from midnight to gain entry into the temple for Bharani Deepam. They would be freely allowed after 6 a.m.

Similarly, only 6,000 people would be allowed inside the temple to witness Maha Deepam rituals. There were no passes. Only tickets, Upayatharar entry permits, and work pass given by temple would be entertained.

Asked if there was a possibility for public to enter the temple, she said “yes”. Asked what would be the ratio of public and entry ticket/permit holders who would be allowed inside the temple, Ms. Ponni said the matter came under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The public would be allowed through Raja Gopuram, she added.