Tamil Nadu gives suggestions to Centre on Maduravoyal Expressway

In what appears to be softening in the stand of Tamil Nadu on Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway, the State government has submitted its suggestions to the Centre regarding the stalled project.

An official communication from the State government dated December 2 reached the Centre on Friday, informed sources said.

Changing the design from two pillars to one to facilitate smooth flow of water beneath, constituting a high-level committee with officials from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department of the Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Port Trust and expense to be borne by the Centre are among the suggestions given by the State government.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Pon. Radhakrishnan said, “We have been taking up the issue with the Tamil Nadu government for quite some time. I had raised the issue with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during her visit to Delhi as well as with Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, during his previous tenure.”

The Centre was willing to make some changes in the project if pressed by the Tamil Nadu government and the latter has given its suggestions through its communication on Friday, he said.

It may be recalled that the Centre’s project has been opposed by AIADMK government since its conception citing various reasons.