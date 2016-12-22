Tamil Nadu

TMB signs MoU with NSIC

Thoothukudi: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to provide credit facilities to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) through its branches across the country.

According to a statement, the agreement was signed by H.S. Upendra Kamath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TMB, and Ravindra Nath, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NSIC, on December 19. Presently, more than 30 per cent of the TMB’s advances were to the MSMEs.

Now, the NSIC would act as a single point facilitator for the prospective MSME entrepreneurs to collect credit applications from them and refer the applications to the TMB for consideration to extend credit facility, the statement added.

More In Tamil Nadu
