Stalin demands withdrawal of security cover for Poes Garden

DMK treasurer and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Saturday demanded withdrawal of security arrangements at the Poes Garden residence of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, alleging that retaining a police force at a place where anyone without a constitutional position or not covered under the Centre’s high-security requirement lives is an affront to the State police.

“Providing security to individuals living in that house amounts to denigrating government forces to the level of private security guards. It is illegal and a waste of taxpayers’ money. Moreover, the talent and skills of efficient police officials are wasted,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said a total of 240 security personnel, including a Superintendent of Police (SP), four additional SPs, four Deputy SPs, seven inspectors, many sub-inspectors, head constables and constables were on duty on three shifts. They are lodged in a house opposite to Jayalalithaa’s residence. As they belonged to the CID wing of the police, food is brought to them from the CID office in the Marudham complex in the Boat Club area on a daily basis.

Calling upon Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and the Director-General of Police to put an end what he had called as misuse of power, Mr. Stalin said if police personnel on duty at Poes Garden were not relieved, the DMK would initiate legal action. Pointing out that police personnel posted at Poes Garden were eligible for a risk allowance up to ₹6,000 and could get housing facilities in any part of the city, he said, “They are enjoying the benefits of using four-wheelers in the name of providing security to a person who is no more. Such facilities are denied to other police personnel maintaining law and order and regulating traffic,” he said.

Double work

Mr. Stalin said that besides the 240 security personnel, 60 officials and constables of the Chennai Police were deployed for security to Poes Garden and they had complained of double work. “Their grudge is that they have to provide security to the residences of Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“At a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing a spurt in murders and other crimes, the Police department is handicapped by lack of manpower. Already the department has over 19,000 vacancies. Instead of being wasted, they should be deputed to maintain law and order,” he said.