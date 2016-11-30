Stalin demands high-level probe into appointments in universities

more-in

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Tuesday demanded a high-level inquiry into faculty appointments in State universities during the AIADMK regime.

In a statement, he urged the governor to order an inquiry into the alleged irregularities reported in the media frequently, as they could jeopardise the higher education system.

The failure of the AIADMK government to appoint Vice-Chancellors for even prestigious institutions such as Madras University and Anna Univeristy showed the “government’s carelessness” towards higher education, he said.

While there was total lack of transparency in V-C appointments, it was disturbing that complaints keep surfacing about the violation of UGC norms in the appointment of faculty to various universities, he charged.

The Hindu, in its front page, had carried a story that Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University had to put off scheduled interviews amid allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of assistant professors in the School of Excellence and other streams of law education. The Vice-Chancellor has openly said that he did not want to demit office with any accusation of wrong doing. There were also reports of irregularities in Bharathiar University and the sudden resignation of its registrar, Mr. Stalin said.

Both the Madras University and Anna University were without Vice-Chancellors for several months now and there was no transparency even in appointment of the members for the search panel. As the higher education system had “degraded,” Mr. Stalin asked the Governor to take steps to streamline administration in 14 State universities and appoint qualified academics as Vice-Chancellors.