Tamil Nadu

Silent procession for Jayalalithaa

Nagercoil: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre took out a silent procession here on Sunday as mark of respect and to pay homage to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The procession started near MGR statue in Vadaseri and moved through Anna Stadium, Manimedai, Veppamudu junction, Kottar police station before culminating at Kottar St. Xavier Church.

The party functionaries and cadre paid floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa near Kottar Church. The rally was presided over by Rajya Sabha MP and district patrty secretary A. Vijayakumar.

Two days ago, a procession organised by the youth wing of the AIADMK received an overwhelming response from the cadres of all political parties, except the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 9:20:56 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Silent-procession-for-Jayalalithaa/article16793458.ece

