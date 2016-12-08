Seven chank divers in distress rescued

more-in

Thoothukudi: Seven chank divers who got stranded in mid-sea were rescued by Coastal Security Group (CSG) personnel on Thursday.

The divers from Threspuram in Thoothukudi got stranded in mid-sea after the engine of their boat developed a snag.

On receiving an alert from the stranded divers through CSG headquarters in Chennai at 8 a.m., the rescue personnel went in search of them and located the boat at five nautical miles south-east of Threspuram coast at 11.30 a.m., Inspector of Police (CSG) C. Muhesh Jeyakumar told The Hindu.

The rescued divers are identified as C. Jeyakumar (42), M. Kannimuthu (49), M. Murugan (36), M. Muniyasamy (27), S. Mani (26), M. Mugamuthu Batcha (61) and A. Karuppasamy (27).