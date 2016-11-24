Salem residents surprised to receive new Rs. 500 notes

more-in

: Exactly after a fortnight after the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, the much awaited new Rs. 500 notes were circulated among the public of the city on Wednesday.

The branch of Karur Vysya Bank near the Rajaganapathi Temple in the city sprang a big surprise when it distributed the new Rs. 500 notes to its account holders and others who had come to the branch for the exchange of the old currency on Wednesday morning. As the news spread fast, a large number of people thronged the branch for collecting the new Rs. 500 notes. The bank was said to have received the currency on Tuesday evening.

However, the nationalised banks said they had not received the new Rs. 500 notes in the district so far.

“With the disbursement of Rs. 500 notes at the ATMs in the next couple of days, we hope the situation will turn normal soon,” said M. Mala, a housewife of Koranguchavadi in the city after collecting Rs. 2,000 from the State Bank ATM opposite the Salem Railway Junction.

People are hopeful that the new Rs. 500 note will be distributed in all bank branches in the city and elsewhere in the district from Thursday.