Rahul Gandhi visits Karunanidhi, wishes him speedy recovery

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, along with DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin and TNCC president Su. Thirunavukarasar, address the media after visiting DMK president M. Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met DMK president M. Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai and enquired about his health.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukarasar, former president E.V.K.S. Elangovan also accompanied Mr. Gandhi during his viisit.

Later talking to reporters, Mr. Gandhi said he had met him personally. He wished Mr. Karunanidhi a speedy recovery, and said, "I'm happy to see he is well. The doctors have told me that he will be able go home pretty soon. He is the leader of the Tamil people, of Tamil Nadu, so I wanted to meet him."

Meanwhile, AIADMK MP S. Thambidurai and MLA D. Jayakumar said they had met Mr. Karunanidhi's daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, and conveyed wishes for the senior leader's speedy recovery on behalf of their party.