Radiologists to stop unethical incentives

The Tamil Nadu Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, under the auspices of the Medical Council of India, has now brought in self-regulation for diagnostic centres at an extraordinary general body meeting held a few days ago. “This measure is to curb the rampant allegations of kickbacks/corruption in the medical practice engendered by the proliferation of diagnostic centres,” said C. Amarnath, secretary of the association.

At the meeting, attended by radiologists and scan centre owners of the association, a resolution was passed to act against all unethical incentives, interpretation charges, cuts and commissions attributed to touts, middlemen and other elements. The association has a total of 1,300 members

“Radiologists often are projected in a negative light for overcharging due to alleged unethical practices, resulting in deep sense of distrust among the public. We wanted to remove that,” said P.M. Venkatasai, president of the association. The meeting also resolved to fix maximum costs for various scans to be followed by all affiliated centres.

At present, Dr. Amarnath said, there were varying standards of care and huge differences in the costs of scans. The proliferation of touts and brothers had also led to cartelisation and patients were not able to access information on pricing, he said.

Rationalising costs and a focus on establishing quality norms were the aims of the association, said Dr. Venkatasai. It also wanted to weed out unaccounted cash transaction and unethical practices.

Strict disciplinary action would be initiated against members found indulging in any unethical practices and those found overcharging patients. Complaints would be forwarded to the Medical Council of India and also the IT department. All diagnostic centres should be affiliated to the association and scan centres should have boards displaying their affiliation and pricing structure, according to the resolution.