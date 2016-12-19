Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM, leaders visit Kauvery Hospital

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

more-in

Several leaders continued to visit the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet where DMK president M. Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment to lean about his progress.

On Sunday, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy met the DMK leader’s family members and inquired about his health condition and the treatment offered to him. Talking to journalists outside the hospital, he said, the DMK leader was recovering well and would soon be discharged.

Veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan also met Mr. Karunanidhi’s family members and received an update on his health.

The Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali visited the hospital and inquired with his daughter Kanimozhi about his health. She informed him that Mr. Karunanidhi was much better now.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry Tamil Nadu
politics (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2016 12:49:36 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Puducherry-CM-leaders-visit-Kauvery-Hospital/article16901062.ece

© The Hindu