Puducherry CM, leaders visit Kauvery Hospital

Several leaders continued to visit the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet where DMK president M. Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment to lean about his progress.

On Sunday, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy met the DMK leader’s family members and inquired about his health condition and the treatment offered to him. Talking to journalists outside the hospital, he said, the DMK leader was recovering well and would soon be discharged.

Veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan also met Mr. Karunanidhi’s family members and received an update on his health.

The Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali visited the hospital and inquired with his daughter Kanimozhi about his health. She informed him that Mr. Karunanidhi was much better now.