Poll results of 4 seats to be announced today

more-in

: The results of the deferred polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies and bypolls in Thiruparankundram and Nellithope (in Puducherry) will be known on Tuesday. Counting of votes polled on November 19 will begin around 8 am and the results would be out by afternoon.

While votes polled for Aravakurichi would be counted at the M. Kumarasamy College of Engineering in Karur, votes polled in Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram would be counted at Kundavai Nachiaar Govt. Arts College for Women in Thanjavur and at the Madurai Medical College respectively. For the Nellithope constituency, the Bharatidasan Government College for Women would be the counting centre.

All the counting centres would have 14 counting tables, an official release stated. While postal votes would be taken up first for counting, EVM counting would start soon after.

A total of 225 counting personnel have been deployed in the counting process and each of the counting tables would have one micro observer (a Central government/Central PSU employee), besides the counting staff.

“After the completion of each round of counting, candidate-wise votes secured in Assembly constituency would be tallied and displayed before the commencement of the next round of counting,” it stated.

The polling percentage was 82.15 per cent in Aravakurichi, 69.42 per cent in Thanjavur and 71 per cent in Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies. Nellithope witnessed a record 85. 76 per cent voter turnout, according to the Election Commission.

Only the counting supervisors, assistants, micro observer and other counting staff, persons authorised by the Commission, public servants on duty, candidates, elections agents and their counting agents would be allowed into these counting centres.

The entire counting process would be videographed and the recording should be kept in the safe custody of the Distrtict Election Officer, it added.

Once the results are declared, a maximum of four persons may accompany the candidate to the office of the Returning Officer, while receiving the Certificate of Election.