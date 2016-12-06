Panneerselvam breaks down as Modi pays his last respect to Jayalalithaa

more-in

An inconsolable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hugged Narendra Modi emotionally on a couple of occasions as the Prime Minister approached the casket containing Jayalalithaa's body to pay his last respect.

The atmosphere was surcharged as Mr. Modi, amid tight security, walked into Rajaji Hall, where the AIADMK chief's body is lying in state.

As he walked towards Mr. Panneerselvam after placing a wreath near the body, the latter broke down and hugged him. Mr. Modi affectionately patted him, suggesting that he be strong.

As Mr. Modi walked back to his vehicle, Mr. Panneerselvam again hugged him with tears in his eyes.

Earlier, the Prime Minister consoled Jayalalithaa's close confidante Sasikala, who was crying.

Even at that time, Mr. Panneerselvam again broke down and the Prime Minister hugged him, asking him to control his emotions.

A huge posse of security personnel, including black cat commandos, were on alert as the Prime Minister passed through the huge crowd that had converged at Rajaji Hall.

Mr. Modi was also seen requesting people not to take photos on their mobile phones as he greeted them with folded hands.