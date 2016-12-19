OPS meets Modi; seeks Rs. 22,573 crore as Vardah relief

more-in

In his first visit to New Delhi after the demise of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a memorandum listing various issues, including the demand for central financial aid to help the State deal with the impact of the recent Cyclone Vardah in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts.



In the course of the meeting at the official residence of the Prime Minister, Mr. Panneerselvam urged Mr. Modi to ensure that Jayalalithaa be awarded posthumously the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.



An official statement issued here by the State government said that the Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu of early action on the issues raised in the two Memoranda presented by the Chief Minister and the request made for conferring the Bharat Ratna on the late Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Panneerselvam requested Mr. Modi to unveil a bronze statue of Jayalalithaa in the Parliament House complex. She was a member of the Rajya Sabha between 1984 and 1989.



Currently, the complex has life-size bronze statues of late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and late Union Minister and DMK leader Murasoli Maran. Both these statues were unveiled in December 2006 at separate functions held on consecutive days. MGR too was posthumously presented the Bharat Ratna by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government at the Centre.



Central funds for cyclone relief



The Chief Minister presented a detailed Memorandum on the damages suffered by the State and indicated that the total fund requirement of the State for relief and restoration works has been assessed at Rs.22,573 crores. He reiterated the request for an on account release of Rs.1000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund immediately.



Mr. Panneerselvam presented a separate Memorandum containing 29 crucial issues relating to Tamil Nadu, including immediate constitution of the Cauvery Management Board in accordance with the Final Order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.