more-in

Tiruvannamalai: A newly made copper cauldron has been sent to the hill top to lit Karthigai Maha Deepam on Monday.

The old cauldron had been used for 13 years to light the Mahadeepam.

District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere accompanied the team carrying the cauldron to the hill. He ordered eviction of temporary shops on the hill during his trek.