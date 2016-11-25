Melur court summons actor Dhanush

more-in

Madurai: Melur Judicial Magistrate Court here on Friday ordered issuance summons to Tamil film actor Dhanush to appear before the court following a petition filed by an elderly couple claiming that he was their son.

Stating that their ‘son’ had refused to take care of them after making it big in the film industry, the couple demanded a monthly assistance of at least Rs. 65,000 from Mr. Dhanush as they were not in a position to sustain themselves.

R. Kathiresan (65) and his wife K. Meenakshi (53), residents of Melur, claimed in their petition that Mr. Dhanush was their elder son born at Government Rajaji Hospital here on November 7, 1985. They named him ‘Kalaichelvan’, they claimed.

Stating that they had educated him till class XI, the couple said he later dropped out of school in Sivaganga and went to Chennai to pursue acting after changing his name to ‘Dhanush K. Raja’.

After he became a film star, he did not contact his family and their attempts to reach out to him failed. Even legal notices sent to him in this regard were returned. Hence, they sought the court’s intervention to reunite him with them, the couple claimed.

Judicial Magistrate R. Selvakumar, before whom the petition came up for hearing, issued summons to the actor requiring his appearance before the court on January 12, 2017, the next date of hearing.