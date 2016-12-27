MDMK chief Vaiko exits PWF alliance

more-in

MDMK chief Vaiko said that his party has decided to exit People Welfare Front alliance on Tuesday.

"The high-level committee of the party met and decided that the party will exit the PWF alliance. However, the party will continue to have close ties with other parties of the alliance such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist)," said MDMK chief Vaiko.

With PWF's convenor abandoning the ship, it remains to be seen if the remaining parties can continue to keep the alliance in tact.

The PWF alliance was first formed a little ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections to jointly tackle important issues such as the rise of Hindutva, violence against Dalits and other minorities and privatisation.

With actor/politician Vijayakanth's DMDK agreeing to be a part of the alliance, PWF transformed into a third front — an alternative to DMK and AIADMK led fronts.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan said that he was shocked by the decision. "However, MDMK has the freedom to choose decide on their own. I have always maintained that PWF was never a permanent alliance. We came together on common issues," said Thirumavalavan.

Mr. Vaiko's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive, which was opposed by VCK and the other Left parties is said to have created the rift.

CPI's Tamil Nadu State Secretary, R. Mutharasan, said that Mr. Vaiko could have discussed the decision with the alliance partners before announcement. "Vaiko has always maintained that he won't be responsible for breaking the PWF. Every party has its own point of view and that is inevitable. There is no need to break the alliance because of differences of opinion. He could have discussed the issue with us instead of directly speaking to the press," he said.