HC orders closure of govt. dog breeding centre

more-in

: The State’s only government-run dog breeding centre, which preserved and promoted native breeds like Rajapalayam, Chippiparai and Combai for the past 36 years since its inception in 1980, will be soon shut down, as the Madras High Court has ordered its closure within two months.

Conservation of native breeds – the primary objective of the breeding centre located at Saidapet, in Chennai – turned out to be one of the reasons for its closure. The Animal Welfare Board of India’s recommendation based on which the High Court passed the order had submitted that the centre is involved in selling of native and other breeds known for their aggressiveness at a time when breed-specific legislations in towns and countries around the world are banning such breeds.Other observations made by AWBI after conducting an inspection of the dog breeding centre include allegations of high prevalence of health problems, particularly skin diseases and high mortality rate due to inbreeding.

“Symptoms of depression, prevalence of pressure sores and ectoparasites were found. Continuous confinement, lack of opportunity for socialisation and adequate exercise contravenes the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” the report said in its submission to the the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sathyanarayanan. This apart, the report pointed out non-compliance with important terms and conditions set by the AWBI while registering dogs at the centre under the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001.