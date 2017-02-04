HC confirms life sentence awarded to TLA men

more-in

The Madras High Court has confirmed the life sentence awarded to Suba. Elavarasan of Tamilar Viduthalai Padai (Tamil Liberation Army, an extremist outfit) and two others in connection with an attack on a police station in Cuddalore, “with an intention to loot arms and ammunitions for their intended armed revolution against the government.”

According to a statement released by the State police, on April 6, 1991 members of the group attacked Puthur police station in Cuddalore with an intention to loot arms for their intended armed revolution. A police constable was killed in the attack, and three other police personnel sustained grievous injuries.

Cases were registered under the provisions of IPC, the Explosives Substances Act, and the Arms Act against 10 persons including Elavarasan. Later, the case was transferred to CB-CID.

Trial was conducted by a Special Court for bomb blast cases, Poonamallee, Chennai which convicted eight of the accused to life sentence. All the eight moved an appeal in the High Court assailing the conviction.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the High Court confirmed the life sentence awarded to Amulraj alias Selvam, Kumar alias Gopal and Elavarasan. The convictions of the remaining accused were set aside by the court.