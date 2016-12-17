Efforts on to clear mountain rail tracks

Railway staff clearing the train tracks near Marapallam on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam stretch Friday

For the second consecutive day on Friday efforts continued to clear debris from a stretch of railway tracks near the Hillgrove Railway Station.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway services remained partially suspended from Thursday due to the incident.

Officials said that around 40 cubic meters of sand, rubble, and rock had falledn on to the railway tracks on Thursday.

A huge boulder that blocked the tracks was detonated using explosives on Friday morning.

It is expected that the tracks between Mettupalayam and Coonoor will be opened on Sunday morning.

P. Nallamuthu Manickam, Divisional Engineer, Salem West, and Rethina Kamaraj, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Podanur, were leading the clearing works. Officials said that the early warning system, developed to ensure that the tracks are clear of any debris for the trains leaving the station along the NMR route, had worked perfectly well on Thursday.