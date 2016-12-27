District units pledge support to Sasikala

more-in

: Though V.K. Sasikala, the confidante of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is yet to reveal her mind on taking over the mantle of the party, all district and lower level party units and various mass organisations affiliated to the AIADMK have urged her to become the general secretary and also the Chief Minister of the State.

For the past few days, Namathu MGR, the party’s official organ, has been carrying reports on its front page recalling resolutions adopted by various party units and mass organisations. The general council of the party to be held on December 29 is likely to pass a resolution requesting her to become the general secretary.

“Chinnamma should become the general secretary and Chief Minister and lead the party with discipline,” announces the news item published on December 26, recalling the resolutions in her support.

“Nothing can rule out her election as the general secretary. If she is not interested in leading the party, why should she meet ministers, office-bearers of various units and media personalities,” said a party MP.

The general council should first amend its by-laws to pave way for the election of Ms. Sasikala, who has not been a member of the party for five years continuously. “She is unlikely to present in the meeting as it will be unfair on her part when a resolution for the amendment is passed. Senior leaders will submit the copy of resolution electing her as general secretary later,” another senior minister said.