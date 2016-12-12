Demonetisation: Women’s movements stage agitation

more-in

NAGERCOIL: Joint Committee of Women’s Movements (JCWM) staged an agitation in front of the Collectorate here on Monday, pressing for a five-point charter of demands.

Addressing the agitation, the leaders of the movement urged the Union Government to ease the shortage of new currency notes, as the common people were struggling to get money even to manage their day-to-day needs.

They also urged the Centre to take immediate steps to provide enough currencies to cooperative institutions in rural areas, as they were serving farmers and villagers in a major way.

They also urged the government to ensure education to all children up to the age of 14, enhance the subsidy for food and essential commodities, and increase the number of working days to 200 per year from the present 100 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. They also asked the government to extend the scheme to urban areas.

The agitation was presided over by Agnes Glory, coordinator, JCWM.