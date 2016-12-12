Cyclone Vardah: What to do when the power is restored after a flood
TANGEDCO has issued a list of precautionary measures for consumers to avoid electrical accidents in areas where power supply is restored after the water has receded.
- Dry all electrical gadgets like fridge, TV, washing machine etc., thoroughly, and get it checked by an electrician before turning them back on.
- Do not touch wet meter boxes, switches and wires.
- Get the intenal wiring checked by an electrician.
- If there is leakage in the internal wiring, wet walls will give an electric shock. If the walls are wet, switch off the mains and ask an electrician to check for leakage.
- Do not touch electric poles, pillar boxes and street light poles.
- Do not dry clothes on electric conductors or wires.
- Do not tie cloth, wires or animals to electric poles.
- Inform the Electricity Department if you notice any snapped wires.
- Inform the Electricity Department if you notice a spark in transformers or pillar boxes.
- Until complete safety is restored, do not venture to places where water has receded. Do not go to banks of water bodies even after water has receded.
- Do not enter a building which is surrounded by flood waters.
