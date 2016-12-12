Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Vardah: What to do when the power is restored after a flood

Men at work after a tree falls due to cyclone Vardah in Chennai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Dinesh Krishnan

more-in

TANGEDCO has issued a list of precautionary measures for consumers to avoid electrical accidents in areas where power supply is restored after the water has receded.

    1. Dry all electrical gadgets like fridge, TV, washing machine etc., thoroughly, and get it checked by an electrician before turning them back on.
    2. Do not touch wet meter boxes, switches and wires.
    3. Get the intenal wiring checked by an electrician.
    4. If there is leakage in the internal wiring, wet walls will give an electric shock. If the walls are wet, switch off the mains and ask an electrician to check for leakage.
    5. Do not touch electric poles, pillar boxes and street light poles.
    6. Do not dry clothes on electric conductors or wires.
    7. Do not tie cloth, wires or animals to electric poles.
    8. Inform the Electricity Department if you notice any snapped wires.
    9. Inform the Electricity Department if you notice a spark in transformers or pillar boxes.
    10. Until complete safety is restored, do not venture to places where water has receded. Do not go to banks of water bodies even after water has receded.
    11. Do not enter a building which is surrounded by flood waters.

     

     

    Also Read

    Cyclone 'Vardah': Dos and don’ts during a cyclone
     

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
electricity production and distribution
natural disasters
cyclones
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2016 3:25:18 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Cyclone-Vardah-What-to-do-when-the-power-is-restored-after-a-flood/article16797223.ece

© The Hindu