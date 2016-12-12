Cyclone ‘Vardah’ to pass over south Goa on Dec. 14

Huge waves smash on the shores of Puducherry beach on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Cyclone ‘Vardah’ is set to pass through south Goa on Wednesday, which will lead to rise in temperature and light rains in the state from tomorrow onwards, an official said on Monday.

“The cyclone, which hit Tamil Nadu today, will reach Karnataka by tomorrow,” M.L. Sahu, Director of India Meteorological Department’s observatory in Goa, told reporters.

“The cyclone will pass through south of Goa on December 14, due to which the State will witness a rise in the temperature and also light rains for two days starting tomorrow,” the official said.

Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded Chennai and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm .

“Vardah”, which began making landfall there, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting land and air transport and throwing normal life out of gear.