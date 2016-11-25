Constable attempts suicide

more-in

A woman police constable attempted suicide on Wednesday night by swallowing sleeping pills. Indumathi (27), a constable attached with the Armed Reserve Police, lives in the Nariyankadu police quarters, Egmore, along with her son.

Indumathi was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital on Wednesday night after she swallowed the pills. At the hospital, she gave a statement alleging that she attempted suicide as she was harassed by her superiors, who refused to grant her leave.

Indumathi told the investigators that she had to run from pillar to post while applying for leave.

When she approached her immediate superior, an inspector, she was asked to apply to the assistant commissioner who, in turn, referred it to a deputy commissioner-level officer.

It was not clear why her request for leave was referred to a DC-level officer when the inspector was the sanctioning authority, officers said.

People in need of counselling can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline – 104.

The Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention centre can be contacted at 044-24640050. — Staff Reporter