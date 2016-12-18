Central team to visit TN to assess Vardah impact

more-in

Ahead of Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s scheduled visit to New Delhi on Monday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking aid to cope with the aftermath of Cyclone Vardah, the Central Government is learnt to have finalised a team that would tour Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. The team, headed by Joint Secretary Praveen Vashishtha from the Home Ministry, would comprise officials from the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture, Industries and Rural Development, among others.

Immediately after the cyclone, the Chief Minister had sought disbursal of Rs. 1,000 crore as an interim relief package. However, the Central Government had responded by releasing an interim aid of Rs. 500 crore, which the State felt was inadequate.

On Sunday evening, Mr. Panneerselvam, accompanied by officials, called on Tamil Nadu Governor (in-charge) Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting, described as a courtesy call in an official release, came as a surprise since it came just one day ahead of the Chief Minister’s Delhi visit.

(With agency inputs)