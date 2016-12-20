CM seeks Rs. 17,000 crore for underground power lines

more-in

: During his first official meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam proposed to lay underground transmission lines and distribution cables in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts at an estimated cost of Rs. 17,000 crore.

Pillar boxes

Apart from Chennai, extended areas such as Tambaram, Red Hills and Sholinganallur will be covered under the project. Pillar boxes will also be modernised.

If the proposal gets the nod, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (TANTRANSCO) and Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will undertake the project, says an official, adding that a sum of Rs. 1,000 crore has also been sought for temporary restoration works.

These proposals form part of the memorandum presented by Mr. Panneerselvam to Mr. Modi.

Estimating that at least 1.5 lakh trees were uprooted in Chennai and two neighbouring districts, the State government has also planned to carry out a project for green cover restoration at a cost of Rs. 130 crore, an official said. Works relating to roads and fisheries have also been planned. A sum of Rs. 1,003 crore has been sought for the disbursal of relief, the official added.