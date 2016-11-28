Battling tradition to pursue his passion

more-in

It is an uphill battle for a temple priest to play the ‘thavil,’ as it creates a conflict

Being able to play the ‘thavil’ with excellence is any aspirant’s dream, but for Ranganatha Bhattacharyar, priest of the famed Thirucherai Saranatha Perumal temple near Kumbakonam, the very idea unleashed a struggle.

As a member of the order of Brahmin priests, his identity in the world of Carnatic music has suffered. In fact, it created deep familial rifts, because the community has traditionally viewed ‘thavil’ playing as something not suitable for its members.

But Ranganatha Bhattacharyar has persevered and divides his time between performing poojas and playing the instrument.

“I paid a heavy price for learning the ‘thavil’. My father Krishnasamy Bhattacharyar, who had a disability, asked me to leave the house and I stayed with my teacher Tirucherai Muthukumarasamy Pillai. My mother Andal would give me food at night when other family members were not around. Even though my teacher offered me food, I did not eat regularly. For many years, I lived on one meal a day,” said the 60-year old priest-musician.

It was by sheer accident that he launched his ‘thavil’ instruction from Muthukumarasamy Pillai, who also taught well-known musician Haridwaramangalam A.K. Palanivel. “My teacher played the instrument at Saranatha Perumal temple. One day he was away and the ‘nagaswaram’ player Jayaraman Pillai asked me to accompany him on the ‘thavil’. When Muthukumarasamy Pillai learnt about it he asked me whether I was interested in learning it formally, and I became his disciple,” he said.

But his family was aghast. “My father virtually chased me away. My brothers and relatives blamed me for bringing the family to shame. Only my mother supported me,” recalled Ranganatha Bhattacharyar, whose lessons with Muthukumarasamy lasted a dozen years.

The ‘thavil’, he said, demands enormous energy and strength, and he struggled when he had to carry the heavy instrument on his shoulders to play. “I am a vegetarian and I found it very difficult,” he quipped.

His musical journey was not entirely smooth. “I once went to Tirunangur, one of the 108 Vaishnavite shrines, to perform. The ‘nagaswaram’ player, Chidambaram Radhakrishna Pillai, was also there and he was highly critical that I was chosen to play. Subsequently, I learnt from Thirunageswaram Subramania Pillai. A few years later, the previously sceptical Radhakrishna Pillai offered me an opportunity and appreciated my skill,” said the Bhattacharyar.

The unorthodox ‘thavil’ player has accompanied big ‘nagaswaram’ vidwans including Kulikarai Pichaiyappa, Thiruvidamarudur P.S. Veerusamy Pillai, Namagiripettai Krishnan, A.K.C. Natarajan, Sheik Chinna Moulana, Injikudi Pitchaikannu Pillai, Thirumeignanam Pallavi Natarajan Sundaram Pillai and Thirupampuram brothers.

“I have one son who is suffering from nervous weakness and another who studies the Vedas. I don’t get a lot of concert offers. Somehow, life is moving on,” Ranganatha Bhattacharyar said.