Bank customers protest prolonged currency crunch

Residents of Pernambut staged a protest in front of a branch of a nationalised bank on Friday. Eyewitnesses said some members in the crowd threw stones at the shutters of a closed ATM and damaged a car.

A large crowd was waiting at the bank on Ambur-Sathgar High Road in Pernambut. The customers were upset when the bank staff disbursed only Rs. 2,000 a person although the weekly withdrawal limit was Rs. 24,000.

“As tanneries are closed on Friday, many persons had gathered at the bank to withdraw cash. The queue was moving very slowly and they were given only Rs. 2,000. Only one of the three ATMs of the bank was disbursing cash and this too has been closed for nearly three weeks now,” the eyewitness said.

Irked by this, the customers staged a road roko on the high road. Some of them threw stones at the shutter of the closed ATM and damaged a car parked at the bank, he added.

Officials of the Revenue and Police departments rushed to the spot to pacify the protesters.