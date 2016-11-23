Assault on Hindu leaders flayed

more-in

“Police must take action against those who posted comments against demonetisation”

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hindu Munnani and various other Hindu outfits, constituting ‘Hindu Ortumai Maiyam’ observed a fast here on Tuesday.

Led by BJP district president K Muraleedharan, a large number of volunteers observed the fast in front of Aranmanai, condemning the State government and the police for not taking action against ‘Muslim terrorists’, who attacked and murdered Hindu leaders in the State.

Addressing the cadres, BJP national secretary H Raja said the State has become a ‘cradle of Islamic terrorists’ since both the DMK and the AIADMK had been dealing with such ‘terrorists’ with kid gloves. In the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts, 58 people were killed but the then DMK government remained silent after banning Al Umma, the terrorist organisation which was behind the blasts. When the leaders of the banned outfit floated Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Tauheed Jamat and started functioning in different ‘names and labels,’ the DMK and AIADMK governments continued to turn a blind eye, he charged.

He said 138 Hindu leaders have been murdered in the State by the terrorists but no one was convicted so far. In the Ambur clash, women police personnel were attacked and molested but no one was held under the Goondas Act. On the other hand, 30 Hindus were detained under Goondas Act for burning a police jeep in Coimbatore, he said.

Accusing the State government and the police of pursuing anti-Hindu policies, he hit out at the police for denying permission to observe the fast in many districts. Referring to the anti-Modi comments in social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, Mr Raja demanded the police to take action against those who posted the comments.

BJP State vice-president D Kuppuramu, party officer bearers Athma Karthik, Shanmugaraja, Hindu Munnani leader Ramamurthy, RSS leader Nambi Narayajan participated in the fast.

Thoothukudi

Members of the Thoothukudi District Hindu Ottrumai Maiyam observed a fast here on Tuesday in protest against the killing of leaders of Hindu outfits in various parts of the State and the anti-Hindu stand by the government.

It was led by T. Shanthosham, district president, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).