All response teams have been asked to meet once a week to review the situation

The district administration has identified 90 flood-prone areas in the district ahead of the northeast monsoon.

Collector S.A. Raman recently convened a meeting to discuss the monsoon preparedness for the district and 90 areas have been identified as flood-prone places after taking in account the effect of last year’s monsoon.

Already, teams have been formed at the taluk- and zonal-level under the head of deputy collector, revenue divisional officer, tahsildar, and block development officers to take steps to safeguard people. Mobile rescue teams comprising the social security tahsildar, deputy block development officers, and fire service personnel have been formed, he said.

The Collector said that all these teams should meet on Monday at the taluk and zonal level throughout the monsoon season.

Youth roped in

The district administration has roped in youth from the respective flood-prone areas and has formed youth rescue teams. These members would be trained in rescuing people in flood-hit areas. Another 30 persons trained by the Indian Red Cross Society would be engaged in flood rescue work.

Training would be held in the first week of November.