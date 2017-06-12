613 out-of-school children rescued

Effective medium: A music and dance troupe creating awareness on child labour at Old bus stand in Vellore on Monday.

more-in

During a recent survey, teachers of the special training centres of Child Labour Project and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) identified 613 out-of-school children in the district.

These included children engaged in work such as beedi rolling and making of match boxes across Vellore district.

“The survey was undertaken in April and May. The schoolteachers identified these children during the survey. They have been admitted to the 39 special training centres of the Child Labour Project in the district,” said M. Rajapandian, project director of Child Labour Project, Vellore.

This year, 818 children, including the 613, have been rescued and admitted to these special training centres, he added. Last year, officials attached to the project rescued 864 child labourers in Vellore district and are providing them with coaching. Once, the children undergo training at the project’s centres, they are admitted to regular schools, he added.

On Monday, as another World Day Against Child Labour was observed, officials launched a signature campaign to create awareness. District Revenue Officer T. Sengottaiyan launched the signature campaign at the Old Bus Stand.

Stickers with awareness messages were displayed on vehicles as part of the day’s activities, he added. Officials also took a pledge on the occasion.

They presented ₹1,000 each to six children, who were rescued from the bonds of labour earlier and had scored high marks in class 10 and 12 board examinations on the occasion.

Cultural troupes performed awareness programmes at the Collector’s office while the legal fraternity organised an awareness programme at Gudiyatham.

District Child Protection Officer M. Nishandhini was present.

Rally in Tiruvannamalai

A rally was held in Tiruvannamalai on Monday to mark the World Day Against Child Labour.

District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere flagged off the rally in front of taluk office. Chief Educational Officer V.Jayakumar was among those who present.

The rally crossed Periyar Statue, Anna Statue and Gandhi Statue before culminating in front of Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Car Street.

Later, personal assistant (General) to District Collector Subramanian administered a pledge against child labour at the Collectorate.